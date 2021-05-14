Data Engineer at Momentum

Introduction:

Do you have an analytical mind and the ability to innovate? Our Retail Life Insurance department is looking for a self-driven, dynamic IT professional who wants to grow their career by contributing to the development of innovative IT solutions for our life business. Myriad is Momentum’s market-leading life insurance product, providing life cover to clients in South Africa. Our Myriad product aim in partnering with our clients on their journey to success. We strive to find opportunities in every risk and ensure that current and potential clients can benefit from our innovative solutions. Part of the reason why Myriad has the unique ability to develop superior, forward-thinking products and benefits is because we make it our business to understand our clients’ varying needs.

Role Purpose

At the Analysis, Build, Testing and Implementation stages of the data or analytics project a data engineer is involved. The data engineer is responsible for the technical analysis, design, implementation, maintenance and technical support of the data or analytics project or change.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Create and maintain optimal data pipeline, data platform and tooling

Automating manual processes and optimizing data delivery

Consult with and guide business, users, BAs, System Analysts, developers, architects, other data engineers and other roles players in terms of data and analytics

Analyze requirement specifications to be able to realize the project or change within the data architecture and BU’s architecture as a whole

Before building, create or update technical design documentation, information architecture and discuss with technical role-players

Implementations complying to the security standards and practices

Breaking up the project or changes into parts and tasks so that development can be done in a managed and systematic fashion

Create and maintain code, scripts, queries, transformations, models or programs, manage tools, databases, warehouses, and analytical systems of high-quality that fulfills the requirement specifications

Assist in maintaining the information architecture and Meta-data

Create and run tests as specified by the test cases, scenarios and validate data

Where applicable do technical reviews on the more Junior’s tasks

Do source control, build, deploy and implement code, scripts, queries, transformations or models within the established DevSecOps and change management processes and practices

Investigate, debug, trace and resolve issues in non-prod and production environments

Monitor, tracing and support production

Keep abreast with data and analytics tools, programing and scripting languages, frameworks, trends, tech, etc. and keep skills up-to-date and relevant

Experience and Qualifications

Prefer relevant IT, Engineering, Applied Mathematics or Statistics Degree or Diploma

At least 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer

Solid knowledge of SQL, databases, data warehousing, ETL and other data tools

Solid experience in Python and other scripting languages

Experience in either AWS (preferred), Azure, Hadoop and/or Spark.

Prefer some experience with Analytics/Bigdata/ML tools and modelling

Desired Skills:

SQL

ETL

Python

AWS

Analytics

ML Tools

Modelling

Big data

Data engineering

Big Data Development

Hadoop

Azure

Spark

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position