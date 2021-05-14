Debtors Clerk / Cashier

Debtors Clerk / Cashier required at the Centurion Head Office of a leading supplier of electronic goods.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Clear ITC

2+ year’s finance experience on Pastel

Duties will include but not be limited to

Telephonic collection of outstanding money on the debtors age analysis and allocating payments as per remittance on Pastel.

Daily point of sale card payments and cashbook processing on Pastel.

Petty cash.

Generating invoices and credit notes on Pastel and recording it on Excel.

Desired Skills:

debtors

pastel

Learn more/Apply for this position