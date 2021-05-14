Delivery Lead Scrum Master

POSITION: Delivery Lead Scrum Master

LOCATION: Remote / Johannesburg North

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Do you have a firm grasp of agile practices with the ability to effectively lead and mentor development teams? In this role, you will help companies and organizations achieve their innovation and digital transformation goals in the most efficient way, staying relevant in the market using information technology and digital channels.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or relevant.

Between 5-8 years of experience preferably in a consulting role.

5 years or more of Leadership and Management experience.

Excellent project management skills.

Strong ability to coach, mentor, and support team members, as needed.

Stakeholders and Customers: Ability to develop and maintain effective relationships, including engagement and consultation in the delivery of the products.

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Project Methodology: Scrum, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), Waterfall, Iterative, Kanban.

CREDENTIALS:

Project Management Professional Certification (PMP)

Certified Scrum Master (CSM)

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SMDL as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

