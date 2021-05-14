Determined sales agents. at Global Direct.

Our position is meant for both the experienced and first time job seekers with no experience, if you are willing to learn and to take full advantage of the opportunity to grow within the organisation.

We are a sales company based in Benoni, looking for innovative, confident and dynamic sales-people.

Requirements:

Matric or NQF level 4

South African ID

Must have a smart phone

Live in or around the Benoni area

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or send us a WhatsApp with your name to [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Direct sales

Field Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

