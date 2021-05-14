Determined sales agents. at Global Direct.

Our position is meant for both the experienced and first time job seekers with no experience, if you are willing to learn and to take full advantage of the opportunity to grow within the organisation.
We are a sales company based in Benoni, looking for innovative, confident and dynamic sales-people.
Requirements:
- Matric or NQF level 4
- South African ID
- Must have a smart phone
- Live in or around the Benoni area
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or send us a WhatsApp with your name to [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Direct sales
- Field Sales
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric