Direct Sales at Gro Direct

If you describe yourself as having a natural sales ability and are passionate about sales; We have the perfect position for you! A robust company like Gro Direct handles objectives like marketing, recruiting and customer service, so you can focus on what you do best educating more customers and closing more [URL Removed] you already possess the hard work, hunger and determination of a successful salesperson, you’re one step from closing the deal with a company that can launch your career beyond expectation.
At Global Direct, the ideal Direct Sales Agent is someone who:
- proactively communicates with customers and is responsive to their unique needs.
- values transparency and honesty, always investing in customer relationships.
- listens to the customer and seeks to understand customers and their families
- shares their expertise to help educate customers and build trust-especially in new relationships.
- makes it easy for customers to understand what they’re saying and why it matters.
Minimum Requirements: South African ID, passed grade 12 and a smart phone.
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Sales
- team leader
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric