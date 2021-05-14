Div Exec: Liberty Advisory Partners at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To develop a functional sales management operating model and framework in a broadly defined group functional strategy; enabling horizontal implementation and adoption.

Minimum Experience

5 – 8 years experience in a similar environment, of which 3 – 4 years at management level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Generic Management

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Communicate a meaningful strategic context that articulates functional purpose, vision and mission in support of overall strategic objectives.

Advise on and ensure the development and implementation of area specific methodologies and frameworks; ensuring appropriate implementation and use.

Advise on and support efforts to identify and improve products and services leading to higher profitability and improved client services.

Design organisational development methodologies and practices to enable organisational sales effectiveness and efficiency.

Oversee and advise on sales planning and identify, plan and pursue leads and campaigns.

Track and manage the performance of sales within the tied channel and identify optimisation opportunities.

Accountable for the formulation of functional operating models and value-chain integration, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives.

Proactively identify problems across the function of which the causes are ambiguous and uncertain, identifies optimal alternatives and designs optimal solutions, anticipating future challenges.

Plan for effective organisational management across the value-chain, set strategic objectives and priorities among existing services, processes or systems and new developments, and specify the required measurements to monitor performance effectiveness.

Customer

Influence and drive the implementation of a customer-centric stakeholder framework, which builds positive relationships and encourages feedback.

Finance

Ensure that appropriate strategies have adequate financial resources for the development and implementation of critical financial plans and budgets. Influence the implementation and integration thereof across the organisation.

Learning and Growth

Integrate and drive human resource strategies across operating units to ensure optimum utilisation of human capability through effective planning and development.

Governance

Drive the development and implementation of integrated risk, governance and compliance frameworks, ensuring the consolidation of the risk profile for an area of accountability across the value chain, managing critical risks and providing feedback.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Sales life cycle management (Advanced)

Conflict Resolution (Advanced)

Policy implementation (Advanced)

Developing sales (Expert)

Sales management (Advanced)

Customer Relationship Management (Advanced)

Behavioural Competencies

Partnership Relations (Advanced)

People Management and Empowerment (Advanced)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Advanced)

Strategic Insight and Capability (Advanced)

Relationship Management and Networking (Advanced)

