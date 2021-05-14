Do sales and build your own Business. at Global Direct

Are you tired of working and you don’t see any results? Are you willing to work on commission? Are you willing to put in everything that you have to make this opportunity happen?

Then you are at the right place. Become one of our Direct sales agents. Where you are going to sell short term life insurance.

Requirements:

Must have a South African ID

Must live in the Benoni Area

Must have a matric or NQ level 4

Must have a Smart phone

Be a team player

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or send us a WhatsApp with your name to [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Direct sales

Face to face sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

