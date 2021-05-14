Employee Benefits Specialist

Key responsibilities
- Assist Client Executive with preparation of agenda packs
- Draft minutes of meetings
- Action matters arising
- Induction presentations
- Assist Client Executive with renewals and market reviews
- Building relationships with HR contacts
- Resolving client queries
- Completion of compliance reporting
Knowledge, skills and abilities
- Must preferably be FAIS compliant – minimum 120 credits and have passed RE 1Examination
- Minimum 2 years’ client service experience with a focus on retirement and risk consulting
- Must have ability to work as part of a team
- Must have the ability to work accurately with attention to detail
- Must be a good communicator
- Must have self-organisational skills
- Self-disciplined and deadline focused
- Strong critical thinking and analytical problem-solving skills (peer review)
- Be fluent in English (other language will be advantageous)
- Enthusiastic, energetic, yet professional
- Must have MS Office knowledge proficiency
Desired Skills:
- RE 5
- employee benefits consultant
- retirements
- presentations
- RE 1
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Employee & Industrial Relations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma