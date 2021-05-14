Employee Benefits Specialist

May 14, 2021

Key responsibilities

  • Assist Client Executive with preparation of agenda packs
  • Draft minutes of meetings
  • Action matters arising
  • Induction presentations
  • Assist Client Executive with renewals and market reviews
  • Building relationships with HR contacts
  • Resolving client queries
  • Completion of compliance reporting

Knowledge, skills and abilities

  • Must preferably be FAIS compliant – minimum 120 credits and have passed RE 1Examination
  • Minimum 2 years’ client service experience with a focus on retirement and risk consulting
  • Must have ability to work as part of a team
  • Must have the ability to work accurately with attention to detail
  • Must be a good communicator
  • Must have self-organisational skills
  • Self-disciplined and deadline focused
  • Strong critical thinking and analytical problem-solving skills (peer review)
  • Be fluent in English (other language will be advantageous)
  • Enthusiastic, energetic, yet professional
  • Must have MS Office knowledge proficiency

Desired Skills:

  • RE 5
  • employee benefits consultant
  • retirements
  • presentations
  • RE 1

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Employee & Industrial Relations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

