Financial Administrator-Diepsloot

The administrator will be responsible for accurately capturing data on various internal systems in addition to the following:

Finance:

Balancing books at Diepsloot clinic

Keeping track of petty cash

Daily and weekly bank deposits

Accurate record-keeping of financials at clinic

Admin:

Uploading all relevant programme data onto Soweto care and Pardot from Excel

Capturing attendance registers

Opening candidate files

Ensuring programme data is accurate and uploaded in a timely manner

Requirements:

Matric

Clear criminal record

Previous experience in a similar role

Finance/Admin qualification highly advantageous

