Financial Markets Specialist

Location: Pretoria

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements

One will contribute to the development of interest rate benchmarks and the transition to alternative reference rates in South Africa.

The incumbent will be required to conduct research and analysis and perform various tasks related to the design and implementation of the benchmark determination process at the organisation.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Economics, Finance, Statistics, Data Science or an equivalent combination of education and job-related experience (NQF 8)

Minimum of 5 – 8 Years’ work experience in Financial Markets (In-depth knowledge of Fixed income / Benchmarks / Global markets)

Knowledge of financial markets products and the pricing thereof

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, R, and/or Python

Proficiency in data analysis

Desired Skills:

Financial Markets

Python

R

Fixed income

Benchmarks

Global Markets

Benchmark Projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Study Benefits

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position