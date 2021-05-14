Financial Markets Specialist

Location: Pretoria
Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements
One will contribute to the development of interest rate benchmarks and the transition to alternative reference rates in South Africa.
The incumbent will be required to conduct research and analysis and perform various tasks related to the design and implementation of the benchmark determination process at the organisation.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Economics, Finance, Statistics, Data Science or an equivalent combination of education and job-related experience (NQF 8)
- Minimum of 5 – 8 Years’ work experience in Financial Markets (In-depth knowledge of Fixed income / Benchmarks / Global markets)
- Knowledge of financial markets products and the pricing thereof
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, R, and/or Python
- Proficiency in data analysis
Desired Skills:
- Financial Markets
- Python
- R
- Fixed income
- Benchmarks
- Global Markets
- Benchmark Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Study Benefits
- Performance Bonus