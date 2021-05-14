Geologist

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– BSc (Geology and Environmental Geology) or higher

– PrSciNat professional registration (Added advantage)

– Valid drivers license

– 2 6 years of experience in geotechnical investigations

– Distinctions in Maths and Science (added advantage)

– Good university marks.

MAIN JOB DUTIES:

Planning (collection and review of data) from desk study assessments to supervising and running on-site projects

Evaluate site conditions that assist the engineer in optimizing decision and design requirements

Report on site conditions and submit recommendations pertinent to the project

Model various geotechnical conditions using applicable computer software

Communicate (verbal and written) findings with clients, supervisors, peers, or subordinates.

Familiar with the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act with regards to fieldwork for construction sites.

