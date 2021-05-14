MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
– BSc (Geology and Environmental Geology) or higher
– PrSciNat professional registration (Added advantage)
– Valid drivers license
– 2 6 years of experience in geotechnical investigations
– Distinctions in Maths and Science (added advantage)
– Good university marks.
MAIN JOB DUTIES:
- Planning (collection and review of data) from desk study assessments to supervising and running on-site projects
- Evaluate site conditions that assist the engineer in optimizing decision and design requirements
- Report on site conditions and submit recommendations pertinent to the project
- Model various geotechnical conditions using applicable computer software
- Communicate (verbal and written) findings with clients, supervisors, peers, or subordinates.
- Familiar with the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act with regards to fieldwork for construction sites.