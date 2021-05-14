Graduate Trainee at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 14, 2021

one of our clients is looking to place graduates with a Diploma/Degree:

  • Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the grant in each shop/ spaza
  • Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.
  • Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.

AND/OR

  • To administer the whole Fund, including application process from the meeting
  • Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.
  • Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.

Minimum Requirements

  • Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related qualification that can Produce Bill of Quantities (BOQ’s).
  • Any Diploma/Degree from a certified institution

