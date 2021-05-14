Graduate Trainee at Phaki Personnel Management Services

one of our clients is looking to place graduates with a Diploma/Degree:

Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the grant in each shop/ spaza

Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.

Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.

AND/OR



To administer the whole Fund, including application process from the meeting

Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.

Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.

Minimum Requirements

Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related qualification that can Produce Bill of Quantities (BOQ’s).

Any Diploma/Degree from a certified institution

Learn more/Apply for this position