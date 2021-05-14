Graduate Trainee at Phaki Personnel Management Services

one of our clients is looking to place graduates with a Diploma/Degree:
- Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the grant in each shop/ spaza
- Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.
- Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.
AND/OR
- To administer the whole Fund, including application process from the meeting
- Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.
- Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related qualification that can Produce Bill of Quantities (BOQ’s).
- Any Diploma/Degree from a certified institution