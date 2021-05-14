GRADUATE TRAINEES – TRAINEE PROGRAMME IN DURBAN

GRADUATE TRAINEES – TRAINEE PROGRAM
LOCATION: DURBAN
SALARY: R10 000 per month
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Any Diploma/Degree from a certified and recognised institution
- No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme
POSITION OUTPUTS
- To administer the whole Zimele Traders Fund, including application process from EDTEA
- Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants
- Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field
- 5 graduates should have any Diploma or Degree as this programme is meant for unemployed graduates and no experience is required.
- Their duties will be as follows:
The above Graduate Trainees will be based at the PMU office at 333 Anton Lembede Street, Durban 24th Floor.
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Customer Care
- Client Services
- handle call centre enquiries
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma