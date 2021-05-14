GRADUATE TRAINEES – TRAINEE PROGRAMME IN DURBAN

May 14, 2021

GRADUATE TRAINEES – TRAINEE PROGRAM

LOCATION: DURBAN

SALARY: R10 000 per month

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Any Diploma/Degree from a certified and recognised institution
  • No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • To administer the whole Zimele Traders Fund, including application process from EDTEA
  • Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants
  • Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field
  • 5 graduates should have any Diploma or Degree as this programme is meant for unemployed graduates and no experience is required.
  • Their duties will be as follows:
  • to administer the whole Zimele Traders Fund, including application process from EDTEA.
  • Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.

  • Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.

  • The above Graduate Trainees will be based at the PMU office at 333 Anton Lembede Street, Durban 24th Floor.

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills.
  • Customer Care
  • Client Services
  • handle call centre enquiries

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position