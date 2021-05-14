Head: Biorepository/PBMC Lab/Two Year Contract CLS

A Head – Biorepository and PBMC laboratory (Two Year Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLSs main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

Main purpose of the job

To manage the CLS PBMC Laboratory and H3 Africa Biorepository professionally and ensure effective management of staff to meet required standards of GCLP practice and international quality assurance schemes

Location

Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein

Key performance areasDaily management of PBMC laboratory

Oversee and monitor equipment like biosafety hoods level 2 &3, refrigerated centrifuges plus automated pipettes including pipette guns for calibration and maintenance by laboratory staff to ensure accurate and reliable results

Oversee the implementation and correct application of all PBMC plus ELISPOT processing policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the industry standards governed by the HVTN and other network partners

Biorepository and Shipping management

Oversee the implementation and correct application of all policies and procedures to ensure compliance with shipping plus biorepository requirements

Plans and manages the activities of staff to ensure they achieve their performance objectives and ensure the most optimal use of available resources

Data Management

Work in a pressurized environment, high workload volumes. Flexibility and meeting turnaround times are critical

Data analysis and management to review all data collected prior to sharing with a sponsor or other partners

Statistical Process control and analysis

Statistical analysis and process control of all shipping data to ensure continuous improvements

Use analysis software to compare files from different databases to ensure correctness plus uniformity across the organization

Budgeting and costing of tests

Develop an annual operating budget for all PBMC laboratory and biorepository operations, ensuring that all projects remain within budget

Monitor and control expenses against budget in order to control costs and maximize the profitability of the laboratory

Quality assurance

Manage the correct application of quality assurance processes and standard operating procedures to ensure corrective actions are taken as required

Ability to raise non-conformities, implement corrective actions and provide preventative action plans ensuring the avoidance of recurring issues to promote continuous improvement

Project management support

Interact with project managers and site co-coordinators to resolve site queries in real-time ensuring timely responses to these queries

Ensuring that all project-related requirements are met to ensure client satisfaction to minimize negative responses related to all shipping and biobanking queries

Required minimum education and training

A Masters degree in Medical Technology, Biomedical Sciences or equivalent

A PhD or equivalent is desirable

Professional body registration

Registered with Health Professions Council of South Africa

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses

Training in laboratory management

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years post qualification experience, with 2 years in a management role

Experience in clinical trials, PBMC diagnostic laboratory and biorepository management

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

