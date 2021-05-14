Health and Safety Officer – Electrical Installations at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, an international market leader building/construction industry, specialising in medium to large new building projects, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Health and Safety Officer, with solid experience in Electro-mechanical installations (70MV to 100MV), to join their operation in the Cape Town.

Please Note this is a contractual role and therefore candidates in the Western Cape will receive preference

You will have completed either SAMTRAC or a Diploma in Safety Management, coupled with 5+ years experience in fully coordinating building project sites, with a strong emphasis on electrical installations, and SACPCMP registration

You will have solid knowledge of SANS codes relating to electrical installations and legislation

Fall Protection Plan development and HIRA certification is advantageous

You will be flexible to travel between various sites in the Western Cape, have exceptional interpersonal skills, effectively communicate at all levels, lead by example and deliver results in a high pressure environment, meeting international standards

A valid drivers license is essential

