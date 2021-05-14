Improvement Specialist

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Provide the following management and facilitating continuous improvement projects (Black Belt, Green Belt, and score events), creating an innovative culture
- Management and facilitation of the Lean Six Sigma, continuous improvement projects
- Management and ownership of the company’s Innovation system
- Improve awareness and understanding of optimum operating philosophies within the company
- Strategic improvements
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- BSC/BTECH in Industrial/Mechanical Engineering
- 5 years’ experience in a Lean Six Sigma Environment
- Black Belt Lean Six Sigma, with a proven track record, preferably in logistics and able to train lower belts.
- 5 – 10 years Industry experience
- ISO 9001 (advantageous)
- Strong Facilitation skills and ability to handle Change Management
- Data analytic systems Mini tab, Power Bi
- MS Office, Ms Access (advantageous)
South African Citizens only.
