Improvement Specialist

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Provide the following management and facilitating continuous improvement projects (Black Belt, Green Belt, and score events), creating an innovative culture

Management and facilitation of the Lean Six Sigma, continuous improvement projects

Management and ownership of the company’s Innovation system

Improve awareness and understanding of optimum operating philosophies within the company

Strategic improvements

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

BSC/BTECH in Industrial/Mechanical Engineering

5 years’ experience in a Lean Six Sigma Environment

Black Belt Lean Six Sigma, with a proven track record, preferably in logistics and able to train lower belts.

5 – 10 years Industry experience

ISO 9001 (advantageous)

Strong Facilitation skills and ability to handle Change Management

Data analytic systems Mini tab, Power Bi

MS Office, Ms Access (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.

