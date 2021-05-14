Improvement Specialist

May 14, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Provide the following management and facilitating continuous improvement projects (Black Belt, Green Belt, and score events), creating an innovative culture
  • Management and facilitation of the Lean Six Sigma, continuous improvement projects
  • Management and ownership of the company’s Innovation system
  • Improve awareness and understanding of optimum operating philosophies within the company
  • Strategic improvements

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • BSC/BTECH in Industrial/Mechanical Engineering
  • 5 years’ experience in a Lean Six Sigma Environment
  • Black Belt Lean Six Sigma, with a proven track record, preferably in logistics and able to train lower belts.
  • 5 – 10 years Industry experience
  • ISO 9001 (advantageous)
  • Strong Facilitation skills and ability to handle Change Management
  • Data analytic systems Mini tab, Power Bi
  • MS Office, Ms Access (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

