Incoming Warehouse Supervisor

You are a born leader and you love working with people. You are physically strong, you have stamina and the ability to walk or stand for long periods of time. You strive for quality and accuracy, and you love working in a neat and tidy environment, always ensuring efficient space utilization.

You will be working with all the raw materials for the company, receiving and dispatching these materials to the production plant. You will track inventory levels, auditing and reporting inventory as well as making recommendations on items to order and restock.

You will also be managing the warehouse staff, monitoring their work and ensuring the safe use of warehouse equipment. You will also be responsible for ensuring that all health and safety rules and regulations are adhered to.

You will be based in the companies raw materials store in their assembly workshop, and you will be working closely with the staff in the production plant next door.

You will be joining one of South Africa’s largest local electrical product manufacturers and distributors who manufacture over 15 million units every year, which enables them to supply to JSE-listed companies.

Your new company supports the establishment of a new and more impactful way of doing business. They operate with compassion, patience and understanding, a company that believes that everyone deserves a chance to work and have a successful and fulfilling career.

You come with a Matric but your qualification relating to warehousing or production will give you an edge over the rest. You are also very familiar with ISO 90001 standards, and you understand the importance of always adhering to these standards.

You come from a warehousing environment, and have at least two years warehouse supervision experience. You have worked with stock/distribution/production software before. The company uses Syspro so it would be an advantage if you’ve used this system before. You would also need to have a forklift licence as you will be required to operate forklifts regularly.

You will receive a market related salary, a 13th cheque and overtime where applicable. Your new company believes in encouraging their staff and so they offer monetary incentives every single month.

You will also receive group life cover, a cell phone and 15 days leave a year. Once you have been with the company for 5 years, your leave days will increase to 20.

You will be joining a company that gets heavily involved in community work and always believes in giving back to the community. You will also be working with people from all walks of life and backgrounds, and your new employer believes in growth and development, always offering their staff these opportunities. They also believe in giving everyone an opportunity and employ the traditionally unemployable.

