Intermediate Full Stack Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Enterprise software company in Germiston is looking for a hands-on experienced Full Stack developerwith Minimum 2 years experience. The ideal candidate must be a self-learning and a team player.Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you’ll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-class [URL Removed] to all SA Citizens

Front- and back-end Development

Application Integration where necessary

Manage System deployment / publishing

Manage system maintenance & support (Bug fixes, end-user support, proposed features and enhancements on application performance and functionality)

Minimum RequirementsMust have own transport (Non Negotiable)Min 2 years exeperience as a Full Stack developerSkills

Mongo (aka NoSQL)

Express

React

Node

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

