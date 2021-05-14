Internal Sales

We require someone with power electronic / electrical technical knowledge along with sales skills to provide advice and support on a range of products, for which a certain level of expertise is needed.

They will need to assist colleagues with quotes and tenders for new and existing clients from a technical perspective.

The emphasis of the work varies depending on the level of technical knowledge needed to sell a product or service.

The technical sales engineer needs to be a key point of contact for clients and provide both pre and after-sales advice. They need to liaise regularly with other members of the sales team and colleagues from a range of departments, such as:

design

development

production

purchasing

quality

research

management

Desired Skills:

power electronics

electrical

internal sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Manufacturing and distribution of electronic power components

