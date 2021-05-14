We require someone with power electronic / electrical technical knowledge along with sales skills to provide advice and support on a range of products, for which a certain level of expertise is needed.
They will need to assist colleagues with quotes and tenders for new and existing clients from a technical perspective.
The emphasis of the work varies depending on the level of technical knowledge needed to sell a product or service.
The technical sales engineer needs to be a key point of contact for clients and provide both pre and after-sales advice. They need to liaise regularly with other members of the sales team and colleagues from a range of departments, such as:
- design
- development
- production
- purchasing
- quality
- research
- management
Desired Skills:
- power electronics
- electrical
- internal sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Manufacturing and distribution of electronic power components