Internal Sales

May 14, 2021

We require someone with power electronic / electrical technical knowledge along with sales skills to provide advice and support on a range of products, for which a certain level of expertise is needed.
They will need to assist colleagues with quotes and tenders for new and existing clients from a technical perspective.
The emphasis of the work varies depending on the level of technical knowledge needed to sell a product or service.
The technical sales engineer needs to be a key point of contact for clients and provide both pre and after-sales advice. They need to liaise regularly with other members of the sales team and colleagues from a range of departments, such as:

  • design
  • development
  • production
  • purchasing
  • quality
  • research
  • management

Desired Skills:

  • power electronics
  • electrical
  • internal sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Manufacturing and distribution of electronic power components

Learn more/Apply for this position