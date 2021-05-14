IT Project Specialist

Primary purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring,controlling, and closing projects. This position is accountable for the entire project scope, andthe success or failure of the project. The IT Project Specialist is the liaison between clients,operations, and the development team.

Key Accountabilities:

Supporting the integration of the company SmartHub for clients globally

Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, support and development team

Managing the company Turnkey Integration Solutions to ensure that integrations are timely andaccurate

Training users and clients on various systems within the Organization

Designing and implementing IT solutions that support Organizational goals

Assisting with needs related to the company WMS and SharePoint Intranet platforms

Providing support on other strategic IT projects and other duties that may arise

Managing multiple projects simultaneously

Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the projects region (APAC, EMEA, AMER)

Preferred Requirements:

IT experience in the logistics and/or warehousing industry

Experience in an IT project management environment

Experience in an online retail environment would be advantageous

Required Skills:

Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive andability to take a project and run with it.

Technical You dont need to be a developer, but you do need an affinity for IT. Understandingtechnical structure and how to deliver technical projects is key.

Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and makelogical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.

Language the company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. Theability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to beuseful.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Information Technology or equivalent

Project Management qualification advantageous

Other Requirements:

SA citizenship

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

