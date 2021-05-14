Lead Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Lead Data AnalystOverall purpose of the roleGuided by the Scrum Master and Technical Lead, this role will be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end users to develop differentiating business [URL Removed] are looking for an individual with experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business [URL Removed] will assist in specifying complex business rules using the specified toolsets to enable the data modelers to create complex analytical models. Hence, they need to understand and continuously seek to build knowledge of data and [URL Removed] person fulfilling this role will not only analyse data models, but also test the outputs, investigate & troubleshoot data issues and devise solutions in line with best practice. A high competency in problem solving capabilities is thus essential. They should be able to communicate business information to technical teams, as well as be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to the [URL Removed] understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of [URL Removed] will be responsible for the end-to-end tasks within the data analysis framework working with business representatives, product owners, etc. to define and elicit requirements, analyse data and create reports/dashboards.Main responsibilitiesData Preparation

Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques

Extend the companys data with third party sources of information when required

Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis

Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems

Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database

Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item

Ensure that the business requirements and subsequent development activities are supported by accurate information.

Analysis and Visualisation

Interpret data, analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports and/or dashboards

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Use data to answer key questions about the business.

Own and maintain dashboards, ongoing reporting, and ad hoc requests from the organization.

Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalised, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)

Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models.

Stakeholder Engagement

Work directly with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships

Present information using data visualisation techniques

Facilitate of requirements gathering workshops with the business

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes

Coaching/Mentorship

Provides problem solving assistance to other team members

Coach and assist junior team members

Qualification and experience

Diploma/Bachelor Degree (Information Systems; Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering) or equivalent (preferred but not essential)

Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting

2-5 years of experience performing data analysis in a BI environment

Knowledge of and experience with reporting packages

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings for stakeholder use

Experience working with data in various data sources and databases

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical terms

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills

Ability to comply to and manage data assets under strict governance framework

Experience in agile development desired

Business experience in financial services would be advantageous

Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets advantageous

It would be advantageous if the candidate had knowledge of, or experience in, the following:

DataStage and or other ETL / DI tools

DB2 and or other RDBSs

SQL

SAP Hana (DB)

SAP Data Services

Cloudera / Hadoop

Cloud deployments and integration (especially AWS)

Some knowledge of Teradata, Attunity, Cloudera, advanced visualisation technologies and data management experience is preferred and highly advantageous

Database viewing tools

Scripting languages, esp Python, Java, Sparc

Report generation tools

Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to):

Agile development

A background in SQL, application and information architecture and ETL procedures is required.

Data integration

Data modelling/Application modelling (Modelling in SAP HANA is preferred)

Data analysis, visualization and reporting

Ingestion

SDLC, release management and project management

API integration

Core competencies (Stage 2: contributing independently)Living up to our Group-wide core competencies, will help you achieve a successful career with us.

Cultivates Innovation: Creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful.

Client Focus: Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Drives Results: Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.

Collaborates: Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.

Resilience: Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.

Role competencies (Stage 2: contributing independently)

Decision Quality: Making good and timely decisions that keep the organization moving forward.

Communicates Effectively: Developing and delivering multi-mode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences.

Ensures Accountability: Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments.

Business Insight: Applying knowledge of business and the marketplace to advance the organizations goals.

Balances Stakeholders: Anticipating and balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders.

Manages Ambiguity: Operating effectively, even when things are not certain or the way forward is not clear.

Nimble Learning: Actively learning through experimentation when tackling new problems, using both successes and failures as learning fodder.

Skills

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical terms

Strong analytical-thinking and problem-solving abilities

Ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information

Attention to detail and accuracy

