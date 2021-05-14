Learning and Development Officer at Merensky Hardwood

A vacancy exists within Merensky Hardwoods at the Tzaneen site, for a suitably qualified and experienced.
Learning and Development Officer
The successful incumbent will report to the Human Resources Department and the main duties will be to facilitate and manage training initiatives within Northern Timbers Sawmill.
Qualification/Experience:
- Post -Matric diploma in HR or equivalent
- At least 3 years’ relevant experience in a Sawmill or Forestry environment
- Qualified Skills Development Facilitator
- Train the trainer certificate
- Valid Vehicle drivers’ licence will be advantegous
Knowledge
- Excellent Knowledge and understanding of Skills Development Act
- Knowledge of Employment Equity and its application in a workplace
- Thorough knowledge of WSP /ATR preparation and submission requirements
- Thorough working knowledge of SDF/SETA/SAQA/SDA and related training regulations
- Knowledge of a Learner Management System
- Previous exposure to an ERP system will be advantageous.
- Conduct training needs analysis and development of training plans
- Be prepared to work in – field and be fluent in Sepedi.
Skills:
- Must have the ability to work and communicate with various stakeholders
- Attention to detail and work well under pressure
- Must be a results-orientated individual and keep up to date training records
- Must be able to work independently and as part of a team
- Computer literate in Microsoft packages
Interested and qualified applicants should forward their applications (including a detailed copy of the CV) to the Senior HR officer, Zama Mngadi. Post to P.O BOX 1343 Tzaneen, 0850 or email applications to [Email Address Removed].
Personal Information
- The applicant hereby expressly gives the company permission to process any of their personal information (as currently defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act or any other related legislation which may amend and/or supersede the aforementioned Act from time to time) for any purposes connected with the job application, lawful requirements and/or for purposes connected with further processing for retaining the job applicants personal information in our data base for future employment opportunities as well as:
- including but not limited to maintaining personal contact details, to comply with applicable legislation; and
- in order to comply with laws and other measures designed to protect or advance persons, or categories of persons, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination.
- For purposes of this clause, “processing” shall refer to processing as defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act and includes but is not limited to collecting, receiving, recording, organising, collating, storing, updating, retrieving, altering, using, disseminating, distributing, merging, linking, blocking, degrading, erasing or destroying.
- We shall retain the information for a period of 24 months then after which we shall delete the information from our systems.
- The job applicant may choose not to give consent to the retention of their application into our database for future employment opportunities by ticking the appropriate box below:
Yes: No:
Closing date for applications will be 28th May 2021. Should you not receive correspondence by the 9th of June 2021, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Learning Management Systems
- L&D Management
- Trainer
- Training Needs Analysis
- Blended Learning
- MBTI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Employee Training / Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma