Maintenance Specialist – FMCG Highway Area

Our client, a thriving FMCG company in the Highway area requires a Maintenance Specialist for their busy production plant to report into the Plant Manager. Competitive package offered and growth potential.
Requirements – Non negotiable:
- Possession of a N3 Electrical or instrumentation trade as a minimum
- Possession of a N4 qualification (minimum) or higher would be advantageous
- Must have Blowmoulding experience (not less than 5 years maintenance experience in Blowmoulding machinery)
- Must have PLC experience
- Have at least 5 years plus experience in a production maintenance role
Duties:
- Conducting all maintenance on machinery and equipment in the plant
- Completing maintenance schedules and programs for each machine as per supplier recommendation
- Building an inventory of spares for the machines
- Properly maintaining maintenance records as per FSSC and ISO standards
- Controlling machine spares as per required standards
- Housekeeping for workshop and maintenance
- Attending to and assisting with all machine breakdowns
- Ordering of necessary equipment and tools for the factory when necessary
- Assist production in achieving optimum efficiencies
- Advising on and implementing technical improvements where appropriate and cost effective
- Actively ensuring that all machines are serviced, cared for and maintained appropriately
- Ensuring that downstream and auxiliary equipment is properly serviced and maintained
