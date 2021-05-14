Maintenance Specialist – FMCG Highway Area

May 14, 2021

Our client, a thriving FMCG company in the Highway area requires a Maintenance Specialist for their busy production plant to report into the Plant Manager. Competitive package offered and growth potential.

Requirements – Non negotiable:

  • Possession of a N3 Electrical or instrumentation trade as a minimum
  • Possession of a N4 qualification (minimum) or higher would be advantageous
  • Must have Blowmoulding experience (not less than 5 years maintenance experience in Blowmoulding machinery)
  • Must have PLC experience
  • Have at least 5 years plus experience in a production maintenance role

Duties:

  • Conducting all maintenance on machinery and equipment in the plant
  • Completing maintenance schedules and programs for each machine as per supplier recommendation
  • Building an inventory of spares for the machines
  • Properly maintaining maintenance records as per FSSC and ISO standards
  • Controlling machine spares as per required standards
  • Housekeeping for workshop and maintenance
  • Attending to and assisting with all machine breakdowns
  • Ordering of necessary equipment and tools for the factory when necessary
  • Assist production in achieving optimum efficiencies
  • Advising on and implementing technical improvements where appropriate and cost effective
  • Actively ensuring that all machines are serviced, cared for and maintained appropriately
  • Ensuring that downstream and auxiliary equipment is properly serviced and maintained

Please only respond if you meet the min requirements – please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • N3
  • N4
  • Maintenance Specialist
  • Maintenance technician
  • technician
  • Plant technician
  • machinery maintenance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position