Maintenance Specialist – FMCG Highway Area

Our client, a thriving FMCG company in the Highway area requires a Maintenance Specialist for their busy production plant to report into the Plant Manager. Competitive package offered and growth potential.

Requirements – Non negotiable:

Possession of a N3 Electrical or instrumentation trade as a minimum

Possession of a N4 qualification (minimum) or higher would be advantageous

Must have Blowmoulding experience (not less than 5 years maintenance experience in Blowmoulding machinery)

Must have PLC experience

Have at least 5 years plus experience in a production maintenance role

Duties:

Conducting all maintenance on machinery and equipment in the plant

Completing maintenance schedules and programs for each machine as per supplier recommendation

Building an inventory of spares for the machines

Properly maintaining maintenance records as per FSSC and ISO standards

Controlling machine spares as per required standards

Housekeeping for workshop and maintenance

Attending to and assisting with all machine breakdowns

Ordering of necessary equipment and tools for the factory when necessary

Assist production in achieving optimum efficiencies

Advising on and implementing technical improvements where appropriate and cost effective

Actively ensuring that all machines are serviced, cared for and maintained appropriately

Ensuring that downstream and auxiliary equipment is properly serviced and maintained

Please only respond if you meet the min requirements – please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

N3

N4

Maintenance Specialist

Maintenance technician

technician

Plant technician

machinery maintenance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

