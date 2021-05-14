Millwright at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a market leader in the processing and production of fresh foods and perishable products, seeks to employ a super sharp trade tested Millwright, with Electrical specialisation and a solid understanding of food processing maintenance, installations and repairs

You will have a trade test as Millwright, with a strong emphasis on Electrical maintenance, coupled with 3-5 years experience in food production environment

You must have worked in a fast paced environment, planning maintenance, being able to effectively diagnose problems and ensure downtime is at a minimum.

You will be a team player, have good administrative/reporting skills and be dependable

You will require your own reliable transport to travel for standby and call out purposes, as well as for a dual shift system.

You will have a clear criminal and credit history, as well as being able to provide contactable references to motivate your application.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

