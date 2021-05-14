Non-Technical Manager – Modderfontein – R853 812pa
Key Job Responsibility:
- Contributes as a member of the HCM team in developing an overall HC strategy which is aligned to the business need. It will also include the development of talent management strategies e.g., career paths, succession planning etc.
- Responsible for the development and management of skills development budget of all the regions to ensure the most effective utilization of financial resources and maintenance of costs within the budget.
- To ensure compliance with the organizations people development policies and oversee the Oracle Learning Management
- Oversee the on the establishment & implementation of a quality management system for skills development practices in the
- To design and develop relevant learning material for training events and e-learning purposes.
- To oversee the execution of University, High schools, and EXPO campaign to promote the awareness of Medical careers and bursaries available.
- Management of the provision of ongoing skills development for all staff within the organisation in accordance with regional and national skills development plans, including supervision of sourcing of training providers to ensure NQF & SAQA accreditation.
- To design, implement and monitor leadershipinterventionstoimproveskillsoftheseniormanagers,middlemanagers,andsupervisorsforgreaterleadershipskillsateach
- To oversee the administration of training interventions and records maintenance to ensure that training programmes are properly administered, recorded, and reported as required (Learner ships, graduate programmes, internship programme ABET, Internal & External bursaries & training).
Minimum requirements & key competency:
- 3-year Degree / Diploma in Human Resources / OD-ETD or relevant qualifications
- Registration with ETDPSETA (desirable)
- 7 years Post qualification experience within a Training Environment
- 5 years’ experience in Supervisory position
- Knowledge of policies and procedures
- Knowledge of organisational behaviourprinciples
- Knowledge of skills related legislation eg., SDA, SDL,SAQA Act
- Knowledge of skills development
- Leadership and Managementskills
- Customer service orientation skills
- Strong Written and Verbal Communication skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Planning and Organising skills
- StrategicThinking and Planning
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Decision Making skills
- Computer skills
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 20 May 2021
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
