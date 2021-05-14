Non-Technical Manager

Non-Technical Manager – Modderfontein – R853 812pa

Key Job Responsibility:

Contributes as a member of the HCM team in developing an overall HC strategy which is aligned to the business need. It will also include the development of talent management strategies e.g., career paths, succession planning etc.

Responsible for the development and management of skills development budget of all the regions to ensure the most effective utilization of financial resources and maintenance of costs within the budget.

To ensure compliance with the organizations people development policies and oversee the Oracle Learning Management

Oversee the on the establishment & implementation of a quality management system for skills development practices in the

To design and develop relevant learning material for training events and e-learning purposes.

To oversee the execution of University, High schools, and EXPO campaign to promote the awareness of Medical careers and bursaries available.

Management of the provision of ongoing skills development for all staff within the organisation in accordance with regional and national skills development plans, including supervision of sourcing of training providers to ensure NQF & SAQA accreditation.

To design, implement and monitor leadershipinterventionstoimproveskillsoftheseniormanagers,middlemanagers,andsupervisorsforgreaterleadershipskillsateach

To oversee the administration of training interventions and records maintenance to ensure that training programmes are properly administered, recorded, and reported as required (Learner ships, graduate programmes, internship programme ABET, Internal & External bursaries & training).

Minimum requirements & key competency:

3-year Degree / Diploma in Human Resources / OD-ETD or relevant qualifications

Registration with ETDPSETA (desirable)

7 years Post qualification experience within a Training Environment

5 years’ experience in Supervisory position

Knowledge of policies and procedures

Knowledge of organisational behaviourprinciples

Knowledge of skills related legislation eg., SDA, SDL,SAQA Act

Knowledge of skills development

Leadership and Managementskills

Customer service orientation skills

Strong Written and Verbal Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Planning and Organising skills

StrategicThinking and Planning

Analytical and problem solving skills

Decision Making skills

Computer skills

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 20 May 2021

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

ETDPSETA

