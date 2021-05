Portfolio Manager (RHI)

A Portfolio Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

To provide high-level planning and portfolio management support to the Director and Projects. Specifically in the areas of support on grants and contract management and reporting, Human Resources planning and management, operational oversight, and support for infrastructure planning and development

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areasStrategic Financial and Human Resources Management

Provide long-range financial, grant, human resources, and infrastructure planning to ensure efficient project delivery over the full project life-cycle

Assist with securing new business and grant applications by active involvement and collation of information required to write and complete grant applications

Ensure compliance with donor reporting and preparation of quality reports

Monitor project expenditure and burn rate, identify areas of over and underspend and provide guidance on mitigation and/or correction as required

Project Management

Conduct ongoing financial analysis, risk assessment, and forecasting to ensure effective project delivery

Ensure sound full function project management principles are applied across all projects for the entire life cycles of projects thereby enabling the effective management of all projects within the portfolio

Maintain current project tracking tools to provide technical line of sight reporting on all key project deliverables

Create, implement and maintain viable project tracking tools that will enhance and enable efficient project delivery methods

Operations Management

In conjunction with Human Resources and the respective line manager, guide and manage the recruitment, selection, and onboarding processes for new team members

Ensure project orientation is formally conducted with all new starters inclusive of an on-the-job training plan

Actively engage with grants management and HR representatives to build systems to ensure routine, regular, and timely inputs are received from these groups to enable project delivery

Staff Management

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Required minimum education and training

B. Com Accounting or Business Administration

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Comprehensive financial and Contract operations experience

Knowledge of USAID and/or NIH donor requirements and regulations

Demonstrated MS Office skills including advanced MS Excel skills and understanding of accounting packages

Proven track record of full function project management across multiple projects concurrently, across all life stages of project management

Soundtrack record of developing and administering effective organizational policies and procedures in diverse environments

Results-driven, with proven success in building strong, lasting relationships with managers, associates, and clients

Ability to work independently.

Required minimum work experience

8-10 years working experience, of which a minimum of 5 years should be at a Senior Project Manager

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

