Product Manager – Industrial Raw Materials

A well-established and Chemical Raw Materials Company requires the above to manage and drive International Suppliers, Sales and Technology development of various assigned product portfolios on a national basis, maximising profitability, controlling working capital, growing portfolios and achieving budgetary objectives.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification is preferred but not essential.
- Previous experience having worked in a Product Management or Accounts Management role within the Industrial chemical raw material manufacturing industry is preferred.
- Previous experience having worked within the Detergent, Paints and Coatings, Construction Chemical and related industrial industries selling industrial raw materials to manufacturers is preferred.
- Previous experience having managed Principals both overseas and locally is preferred but not essential.
- Previous experience having introduced new Principals and product ranges into the market is preferred but not essential.
- Strong commercial drive and an analytical mindset and good interpersonal skills is essential.
- Must be computer literate and able to work under pressure to meet deadlines.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Manage and drive sales volumes per product from various Principals represented.
- Work closely and alongside Account Managers to Identify Key Customers per product line within the various industrial sectors.
- Drive a strategic plan ensuring that Key Accounts are serviced and that their expectations of products are met.
- Identify new potential Customers with Account Managers ensuring that business is gained for the purpose of volume growth per product.
- Manage products traded on the international markets from various Suppliers.
- Identify and develop new products and agencies within various markets.
- Present monthly and quarterly reports to Senior Management.
- Manage and negotiate pricing, customer requests, etc with all Principles.
- Strategically assist with the setting of monthly price lists on various products.
- Attend Principal technical training overseas when required to do so.
- Visit Customers with Account Managers on a national basis.
- Provide product training on a national basis with Clients on products sold from time to time.
- Manage and implement strategies to drive growth across all sectors alongside Account Managers.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.