Product Manager – Industrial Raw Materials

A well-established and Chemical Raw Materials Company requires the above to manage and drive International Suppliers, Sales and Technology development of various assigned product portfolios on a national basis, maximising profitability, controlling working capital, growing portfolios and achieving budgetary objectives.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification is preferred but not essential.

Previous experience having worked in a Product Management or Accounts Management role within the Industrial chemical raw material manufacturing industry is preferred.

Previous experience having worked within the Detergent, Paints and Coatings, Construction Chemical and related industrial industries selling industrial raw materials to manufacturers is preferred.

Previous experience having managed Principals both overseas and locally is preferred but not essential.

Previous experience having introduced new Principals and product ranges into the market is preferred but not essential.

Strong commercial drive and an analytical mindset and good interpersonal skills is essential.

Must be computer literate and able to work under pressure to meet deadlines.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage and drive sales volumes per product from various Principals represented.

Work closely and alongside Account Managers to Identify Key Customers per product line within the various industrial sectors.

Drive a strategic plan ensuring that Key Accounts are serviced and that their expectations of products are met.

Identify new potential Customers with Account Managers ensuring that business is gained for the purpose of volume growth per product.

Manage products traded on the international markets from various Suppliers.

Identify and develop new products and agencies within various markets.

Present monthly and quarterly reports to Senior Management.

Manage and negotiate pricing, customer requests, etc with all Principles.

Strategically assist with the setting of monthly price lists on various products.

Attend Principal technical training overseas when required to do so.

Visit Customers with Account Managers on a national basis.

Provide product training on a national basis with Clients on products sold from time to time.

Manage and implement strategies to drive growth across all sectors alongside Account Managers.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

