Professional Nurse – Sex Worker Programme (RHI)

A Professional Nurse – Sex Worker Programme vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders
Main purpose of the job
- The Professional Nurse will provide comprehensive quality HIV and Primary Health Care services to sex workers within fixed and mobile clinical settings
Location
- Esselen Hillbrow
Key performance areas
- Provide comprehensive sex worker-friendly clinical services within a multi-disciplinary team
- Provide Primary Health services, counseling for and promoting risk reduction and holistic patient care
- Provide HIV Counselling and Testing (HCT), Nurse-initiated and managed antiretroviral therapy (ART), and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) according to DoH guidelines; identify and refer patients with ART failure or complications and support Counsellors promote patient adherence to ART
- Provide Sexual Reproductive Health Care (SRH) including Family Planning and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) screening and treatment
- Conduct TB screening
- Prescribe and dispense appropriate treatment in line with good pharmacy practice
- Support and guide Peer Educators to provide support to clients prior, during and post-treatment
- Support delivery of health promotion and education programs
- Perform and comply with administrative procedures associated with accurate clinical record keeping and reporting including patient records and confidentiality
- Implement and comply with relevant policies, procedures & protocols
Required minimum education and training
- Diploma/Degree in Nursing (NQF Level 5)
- Registration with South African Nursing Council (SANC)
- Dispensing License
- NIMART registration
- PrEP training
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Understanding of the challenges facing sex worker/transgender people in the health context
- An ability to communicate and work well with sex worker/transgender people
- Willingness to work in unconventional community settings, brothels and hot spots
- Previous experience in Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) services and ART adherence support
- Knowledge of national, provincial and district health structures
- Knowledge in clinical and data management and analysis
- Able to priorities own workload and work towards deadlines
Required minimum work experience
- 5 years experience working in an NGO setting/primary health care setting
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 20 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund