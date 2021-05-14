Project Mngr.(Nat): S/B HIV/Violence Prev/Prog RHI

A Project Manager (National): School-Based HIV and Violence Prevention Programme vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

As a Key Personnel position, the Project Manager will ultimately be responsible for the overall coordination, management and monitoring of implementation and deliverables incl. management of sub-awards (if any) of the USAID-funded award.

The candidate will work closely with the Chief of Party to ensure implementation against targets, in compliance with USAID rules and regulations and aligned to NDOH and DBE policies and guidelines

Location

08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown

Key performance areas

Managing day to day operations and coordination of the programme and programme staff

Ensure project deliverables are on track

Lead the development of the quarterly, semi-annual and annual progress narratives

Convene progress meetings with implementation and technical teams on an ongoing basis

Understand and manage team dynamics within multiple partnerships

Provide overall management and technical oversight to the programme

Provide oversight and support to implementation activities

Ensure documentation of programme activities and achievements as per donor and institution requirements

Ensure compliance to the budgets and implementation standards

Work with the implementation teams to develop quarterly, annual work plans and timelines

Required minimum education and training

Masters degree in Public Health or related field

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience in HIV prevention (PrEP) and AGYW programming

Experience managing donor-funded, particularly experience in managing USAID funded programmes

Experience working with multiple stakeholders NDOH and DBE

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Required minimum work experience

10+ years experience in an HIV or global health field.

8 Years in a technical and operational management role of multi-partner/national programs

Minimum 5 years experience in managing/leading a PEPFAR grant

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 21 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

