Psychometrist at InspHired Recruitment Solutions

May 14, 2021

Recruitment Consultant/Psychometrist Wanted.

The role is demanding, diverse and involves: … visiting clients to build and develop positive relationships with them. developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do, their work culture and environment.

Key responsibilities

  • Identifying and developing client/business relationships
  • Advising on and selling the most appropriate solution for the client needs (this may be in helping source candidates or offering psychometric based solutions)
  • Assessing and responding to the needs of each particular client or assignment
  • Sourcing suitable candidates and briefing them on the opportunities offered by the client
  • Managing the process through the interview to offer stage and beyond
  • Negotiating pay and salary rates and finalising arrangements between client and candidate
  • Offering CV, interview and general career advice
  • Networking to build business information that can be converted into commercial opportunities
  • Conducting psychometric assessments
  • Writing reports
  • Giving feedback to hiring managers on psychometrics

The ideal candidate
We will consider any experience and any background, however, any potential recruitment consultant must possess:

  • Registered as a psychometrist, Independent practice
  • 2 years’ experience as a psychometrist in the corporate sector
  • Excellent time management and organisational skills
  • Strong commercial business acumen
  • A passionate desire to succeed and build a successful career
  • A winning mentality
  • The ability to overcome objection and be persistent

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • Health Professions Council of South Africa

