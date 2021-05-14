Psychometrist at InspHired Recruitment Solutions

Recruitment Consultant/Psychometrist Wanted.
The role is demanding, diverse and involves: … visiting clients to build and develop positive relationships with them. developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do, their work culture and environment.
Key responsibilities
- Identifying and developing client/business relationships
- Advising on and selling the most appropriate solution for the client needs (this may be in helping source candidates or offering psychometric based solutions)
- Assessing and responding to the needs of each particular client or assignment
- Sourcing suitable candidates and briefing them on the opportunities offered by the client
- Managing the process through the interview to offer stage and beyond
- Negotiating pay and salary rates and finalising arrangements between client and candidate
- Offering CV, interview and general career advice
- Networking to build business information that can be converted into commercial opportunities
- Conducting psychometric assessments
- Writing reports
- Giving feedback to hiring managers on psychometrics
The ideal candidate
We will consider any experience and any background, however, any potential recruitment consultant must possess:
- Registered as a psychometrist, Independent practice
- 2 years’ experience as a psychometrist in the corporate sector
- Excellent time management and organisational skills
- Strong commercial business acumen
- A passionate desire to succeed and build a successful career
- A winning mentality
- The ability to overcome objection and be persistent
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Health Professions Council of South Africa