Psychometrist at InspHired Recruitment Solutions

Recruitment Consultant/Psychometrist Wanted.

The role is demanding, diverse and involves: … visiting clients to build and develop positive relationships with them. developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do, their work culture and environment.

Key responsibilities

Identifying and developing client/business relationships

Advising on and selling the most appropriate solution for the client needs (this may be in helping source candidates or offering psychometric based solutions)

Assessing and responding to the needs of each particular client or assignment

Sourcing suitable candidates and briefing them on the opportunities offered by the client

Managing the process through the interview to offer stage and beyond

Negotiating pay and salary rates and finalising arrangements between client and candidate

Offering CV, interview and general career advice

Networking to build business information that can be converted into commercial opportunities

Conducting psychometric assessments

Writing reports

Giving feedback to hiring managers on psychometrics

The ideal candidate

We will consider any experience and any background, however, any potential recruitment consultant must possess:

Registered as a psychometrist, Independent practice

2 years’ experience as a psychometrist in the corporate sector

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Strong commercial business acumen

A passionate desire to succeed and build a successful career

A winning mentality

The ability to overcome objection and be persistent

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Health Professions Council of South Africa

