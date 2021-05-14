Registered Nurse Anaesthetics and Recovery (Jhb)

Our client, a private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:

Key requirement:

Registration with the South African Nurses Council as a Registered Nurse.

Post basic qualification in Theatre.

At least 3 years experience required in a similar role.

Thorough knowledge of general/ specialized nursing theory and practice.

Extensive knowledge of modern nursing care principles and practices in the highly specialized field.

Key responsibilities:

Practices patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.

Assumes responsibility for own personal and professional development.

Manage acuity and skills mix to ensure appropriate level of care.

Maintains a therapeutic, clean and safe environment that is free from mdico – legal hazards.

Please submit a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

At least 3 years experience required in a similar role.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position