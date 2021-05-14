Registered Nurse Anaesthetics and Recovery (Jhb)

Our client, a private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:
Key requirement:
- Registration with the South African Nurses Council as a Registered Nurse.
- Post basic qualification in Theatre.
- At least 3 years experience required in a similar role.
- Thorough knowledge of general/ specialized nursing theory and practice.
- Extensive knowledge of modern nursing care principles and practices in the highly specialized field.
Key responsibilities:
- Practices patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.
- Assumes responsibility for own personal and professional development.
- Manage acuity and skills mix to ensure appropriate level of care.
- Maintains a therapeutic, clean and safe environment that is free from mdico – legal hazards.
Please submit a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council