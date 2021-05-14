Registered Nurse Anaesthetics and Recovery (Jhb)

May 14, 2021

Our client, a private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:

Key requirement:

  • Registration with the South African Nurses Council as a Registered Nurse.
  • Post basic qualification in Theatre.
  • At least 3 years experience required in a similar role.
  • Thorough knowledge of general/ specialized nursing theory and practice.
  • Extensive knowledge of modern nursing care principles and practices in the highly specialized field.

Key responsibilities:

  • Practices patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.
  • Assumes responsibility for own personal and professional development.
  • Manage acuity and skills mix to ensure appropriate level of care.
  • Maintains a therapeutic, clean and safe environment that is free from mdico – legal hazards.

Please submit a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • At least 3 years experience required in a similar role.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

