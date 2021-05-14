Sales Manager (Permanent) at Profile Personnel

Automotive supplier is seeking a seasoned Sales Manager to join their team. External Sales role with management responsibilities.

Matric essential

5-10 years experience

Experience in the Motor Industry

Experience in Sales

Able to oversee and train staff

Prepared to travel extensively – surrounding Eastern Cape areas

Strong customer relation skills

Good negotiation skills

Attractive package offered with generous commission structure.

Please forward CV and ALL supporting documentation to, [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from Profile Personnel within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful for the vacancy. Please note all applications will automatically be added to our database for future vacancies.

