Sales Manager (Permanent) at Profile Personnel

Automotive supplier is seeking a seasoned Sales Manager to join their team. External Sales role with management responsibilities.
- Matric essential
- 5-10 years experience
- Experience in the Motor Industry
- Experience in Sales
- Able to oversee and train staff
- Prepared to travel extensively – surrounding Eastern Cape areas
- Strong customer relation skills
- Good negotiation skills
Attractive package offered with generous commission structure.
Please forward CV and ALL supporting documentation to, [Email Address Removed]
