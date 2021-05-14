Senior BI Developer at Headhunters

Our client, a global concern, is currently looking to employ a Senior BI Developer. The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Primary purpose of the role:
- The primary purpose of this role is to transform data into insights that drive business value. Thisis done by mining complex data using BI software and tools, comparing data to competitors andindustry trends and creating visualizations that communicate findings to others in theorganization. As a Senior BI Developer, you will also be expected to upskill your team-matesthrough knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences andknowledge of your fellow team-mates.
Responsibilities:
- Review and validate customer data as and when collected
- Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse
- Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data
- Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs
- Cooperate with IT department to deploy software and hardware upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases
- Monitor analytics and metrics results
- Implement new data analysis methodologies
- Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization
- Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies
- Critical thinking and problem solving
- Deadline driven, positive attitude and able to work independently
Technical Requirements:
- SQL Server 2014 or higher
- SQL Integration Services
- SQL Reporting Services
- Power BI
- Excel advanced skills
- Azure experience (data factory or data lake)
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
- Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in SQL
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.