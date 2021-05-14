Senior Financial Accountant at Candidate Connect

May 14, 2021

Looking to fill a key Senior Financial Accountant gap within an established financial services business offering financial solutions to clients.

Key responsibilities:

  • execution of the business plan and for governance and compliance at an operational level
  • preparation and review of management reports
  • analysis and interpretation of financial data
  • provision of interpretation of financial data and predictive results
  • interacts with business unit stakeholders on financial outcomes and trends
  • implementation of accounting processes
  • systems and controls

Qualifications & Experience:

  • CA(SA)
  • 3-5 years post articles working experience with solid insurance related IFRS

About The Employer:

Well established financial services business.

