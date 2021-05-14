Senior Financial Accountant at Candidate Connect

Looking to fill a key Senior Financial Accountant gap within an established financial services business offering financial solutions to clients.
Key responsibilities:
- execution of the business plan and for governance and compliance at an operational level
- preparation and review of management reports
- analysis and interpretation of financial data
- provision of interpretation of financial data and predictive results
- interacts with business unit stakeholders on financial outcomes and trends
- implementation of accounting processes
- systems and controls
Qualifications & Experience:
- CA(SA)
- 3-5 years post articles working experience with solid insurance related IFRS
About The Employer:
Well established financial services business.