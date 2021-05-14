Senior Internal Auditor at Candidate Connect

Looking to fill a gap in a high quality Asset Manager, in Cape Town. The role being a Senior Internal Auditor (Assurance).

The candidate will be responsible for assisting the Internal Audit Manager in planning, managing and executing Internal Audit (IA) activities within an Institutional and Retail Investment Management arena. Full involvement in the audit cycle, developing pragmatic solutions, identifying best practice controls, and lots more.

Key focus areas

Process, risk and control assessment reviews

Process and control enhancement design;

Report writing and communicating audit results;

Develop business acumen and operational knowledge;

Supervising and coaching junior auditors.

Requirements

CA(SA)

7 years audit experience – financial services exposure will be an advantage.

3 – 4 years post qualification experience at a senior auditor / team leader level in internal auditing.

Strong business process exposure, ideally through performing detailed audit/assurance engagements.

Extensive experience performing internal audit reviews including process analysis and risk-control assessments with minimal supervision.

About The Employer:

High quality Asset Manager.

