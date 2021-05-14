Senior PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An Online Hub in the medico-legal space seeks the coding expertise of a Senior PHP Developer with at least 5 years experience delivering PHP-based web applications. You will help maintain and enhance existing code base and feature sets, suggest sensible technical solutions while working with Testers to ensure quality assurance and produce well tested features. You will require experience with modern PHP MVV frameworks, OOP, ideally Symfony/Laravel, Unit and Integration Testing with PHPUnit, React, MySQL and/or PostgreSQL, Git and [URL Removed] and improve existing code base and feature sets.

Contribute to the understanding and compilation of new feature requirements, as well as suggesting sensible technical solutions.

Understand and implement industry standard security best practices.

Proactively contribute to the improvement of the existing code base.

Liaise with Testers during quality assurance and deliver well tested features.

Have a solid understanding of server configuration and database management, in order to manage data and applications critical to the business.

Research and implement 3rd party integrations without affecting the system’s security posture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have at least five years experience in delivering PHP-based web applications.

Modern PHP MVC frameworks and OOP, ideally Symfony/Laravel.

Expertise in relational database design, optimisation and maintenance.

Unit and Integration Testing with PHPUnit.

JavaScript – Preferably React experience.

Would consider [URL Removed] experience.

Flexibility to contribute to any part of the development life cycle.

A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of Version Control and Continuous Integration systems.

Experience in MySQL and/or PostgreSQL database technologies.

Source code control using Git, preferably experienced with Bitbucket.

Advantageous –

Docker and/or Ansible experience.

An understanding of programming patterns and practices.

Experience using task management systems such as JIRA.

Linux (Ubuntu) server configuration, monitoring & management.

Microsoft Azure deployment/setup and maintenance.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive, CAN-DO attitude.

Excellent problem-solving ability.

