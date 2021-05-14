Senior Specialist: Quantitative Development at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To lead the quantitative development capability to grow and support the long-term business strategy

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Mathematical Sciences

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Strong mathematical skills combined with IT

Bsc Degree

5 years’ Experience

Programming Languages (C++, Java, C#)

Have management potential

Finance Background

Process

Implement quantitative analytics, models and methodologies used in product development, pricing and valuation across asset-liability management, structuring, credit and asset management businesses.

Implement fit-for-purpose tactics, controls and support models for quantitative analytics.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Data Analysis (Intermediate)

Pricing and Trade Practices (Intermediate)

Product Knowledge (Traders and Transactors) (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Reporting and Interpretation (Intermediate)

Decision Making and Problem Solving (Intermediate)

Statistical and Mathematical Analysis (Proficient)

Customer Advice (Technical) (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Persuading and Influencing (Intermediate)

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

Analytical Thinking (Proficient)

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking (Intermediate)

People Management and Empowerment (Intermediate)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)

Communicating with Impact (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

Customer Orientation (Intermediate)

Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute.

