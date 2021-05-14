Software Developer (Junior)

Primary purpose of the role:
The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of a larger development team and will regularly engage with your team mates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions thatwe are planning to build.
Key Accountabilities:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company
- Internal and external (client) support
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes andprocedures
- Research and development
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Identification of areas of improvement
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
Required Skills:
- Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive andability to take project and run with it (From nothing all the way to getting a smile and thumbs upfrom our clients).
- Technical Experience in at least our core technology stack is essential, but we do recognise thatmany skills and technologies can be learnt on the way. We regularly look into new technologiesand platforms to improve our current and new solutions.
- Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and makelogical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.
- Language The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. Theability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to beuseful.
Our Core Tech Stack:
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
Other Requirements:
- SA citizenship
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful