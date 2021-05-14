Software Developer (Junior)

Primary purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of a larger development team and will regularly engage with your team mates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions thatwe are planning to build.

Key Accountabilities:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes andprocedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of areas of improvement

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

Required Skills:

Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive andability to take project and run with it (From nothing all the way to getting a smile and thumbs upfrom our clients).

Technical Experience in at least our core technology stack is essential, but we do recognise thatmany skills and technologies can be learnt on the way. We regularly look into new technologiesand platforms to improve our current and new solutions.

Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and makelogical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.

Language The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. Theability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to beuseful.

Our Core Tech Stack:

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Other Requirements:

SA citizenship

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

