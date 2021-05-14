Software Development – Account Manager (IT) at Parvana

About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Management of all existing and new clients.

Management of contracts (commercial terms, rates and margins).

Acting as the point of escalation for client issues.

Maintain existing relationships with clients for additional revenue opportunities.

Hunting for new opportunities in the region aligned to company strategy.

Focus: Account management: 40% and new business sales: 60%.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree

Skills / Experience:

Background in business analysis, project management, software development or a good understanding of the software development lifecycle.

Proven track record building new business by identifying, converting and retaining new clients.

Solid experience of account management and track record growing existing clients.

Ability to consult in related areas (Agile / solution architecture, etc) an advantage.

An existing business network in Gauteng is important.

Financial services experience preferable.

