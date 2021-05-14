Study Coordinator (PHRU)

A Study Coordinator vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts

Main purpose of the job

To administer, maintain and coordinate the logistical aspects of clinical trials according to Good Clinical Practice, study protocol and Standard Operating Procedures and to act as a pivotal point of contact for the clinical trial team and Sponsors

Key performance areas

Assist the Principal Investigator and study team in the day-to-day running of the research site

Must ensure they have good knowledge of the protocols, standard operating procedures and study-specific procedures

Ensure site has adequate study supplies

Ensure all study equipment is calibrated as per requirements

Ensure appropriate specimen handling

Implement, evaluate and supervise strategies to maximize recruitment and retention

Manage participant schedules in accordance with study protocols

Ensure the site’s investigator files are up to date and maintained according to sponsor and regulatory requirements

Ensure availability of study documents and tools to facilitate accurate data collection

Participate in and oversee site activities that ensure data integrity

Conduct protocol and site required training and ensure all site staff have been trained appropriately and are updated with any new information

Liaise with the PHRU regulatory department in ensuring adherence and compliance to regulatory requirements in all active site activities

Liaise with the Sponsor, Laboratory, Pharmacy, external monitoring contractors and other stakeholders such as the DoH

Prepare and submit reports to the relevant sponsors, donors, collaborators, regulatory authorities and other relevant stakeholders in a timely fashion

Ensure that the contractual documents required for study implementation are in place and valid

Employ financial acumen in areas including budgeting and expenditure

Required minimum education and training

Minimum 2 years experience in a clinical research environment

Prior experience as a study coordinator or project coordinator would be an advantage

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Current good clinical practice (GCP) certification

Computer literacy competence in MS Word and Excel essential

Good planning, organizing and delegation skills

Able to exercise discretion and independent decision making

Pays attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

