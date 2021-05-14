Test Analyst

Role Purpose:
To ensure the quality of existing or new IT solutions are in line with business requirements, functional and non-functional requirements and to ensure documentation is update accordingly.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent
- 5 years experience in software testing
- Agile/Scrum/Kanban experience
- Employee Benefits experience an advantage
- Testing Qualification (Courses) ISTQB / ISEB preferred
- SQL knowledge preferred
Responsibilities and work output:
- Execute all tests required according to the specifications and Service Level Agreement (SLA)
- Analyse and test requirements specifications for each project allocated according to the specifications and within the SLA agreed timeframe
- Immediately log defects after detection ensuring that they are logged accurately and enough details is provided
- Identify use cases for automation from manual testing
- Ability to construct test cases from working software
- Provide all Training/Coaching to new testers as and when required
- Provide feedback regarding all facets of quality assurance to all relevant parties within the process and structure of the Agile process followed
- Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development
- Provide effective and consistent service and support to all internal clients
- Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate them accordingly
Competencies:
- Communicating (Oral and written)
- Problem Solving
- Planning and Organising
Additional Information:
- Working with People
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful