Test Analyst

May 14, 2021

Role Purpose:

To ensure the quality of existing or new IT solutions are in line with business requirements, functional and non-functional requirements and to ensure documentation is update accordingly.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent
  • 5 years experience in software testing
  • Agile/Scrum/Kanban experience
  • Employee Benefits experience an advantage
  • Testing Qualification (Courses) ISTQB / ISEB preferred
  • SQL knowledge preferred

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Execute all tests required according to the specifications and Service Level Agreement (SLA)
  • Analyse and test requirements specifications for each project allocated according to the specifications and within the SLA agreed timeframe
  • Immediately log defects after detection ensuring that they are logged accurately and enough details is provided
  • Identify use cases for automation from manual testing
  • Ability to construct test cases from working software
  • Provide all Training/Coaching to new testers as and when required
  • Provide feedback regarding all facets of quality assurance to all relevant parties within the process and structure of the Agile process followed
  • Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development
  • Provide effective and consistent service and support to all internal clients
  • Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate them accordingly

Competencies:

  • Communicating (Oral and written)
  • Problem Solving
  • Planning and Organising

Additional Information:

  • Working with People
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position