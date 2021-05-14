Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

To ensure the quality of existing or new IT solutions are in line with business requirements, functional and non-functional requirements and to ensure documentation is update accordingly.

Experience and Qualifications:

Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent

5 years experience in software testing

Agile/Scrum/Kanban experience

Employee Benefits experience an advantage

Testing Qualification (Courses) ISTQB / ISEB preferred

SQL knowledge preferred

Responsibilities and work output:

Execute all tests required according to the specifications and Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Analyse and test requirements specifications for each project allocated according to the specifications and within the SLA agreed timeframe

Immediately log defects after detection ensuring that they are logged accurately and enough details is provided

Identify use cases for automation from manual testing

Ability to construct test cases from working software

Provide all Training/Coaching to new testers as and when required

Provide feedback regarding all facets of quality assurance to all relevant parties within the process and structure of the Agile process followed

Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development

Provide effective and consistent service and support to all internal clients

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate them accordingly

Competencies:

Communicating (Oral and written)

Problem Solving

Planning and Organising

Additional Information:

Working with People

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position