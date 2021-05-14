Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

To ensure that the software implemented by the team meets the functional and non-functional business requirements and is of high quality. Together with your teams input create and prioritize regression test suites that can be automated. Assist the test community with the implementation or maintaining of test processes. Mentor juniors in the team and the test community.

Experience and Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology (i.e. Computer Science; Informatics; etc.) or relevant diploma

3+ years software testing experience

Experience on test management tools

Exposure to agile frameworks Scrum, XP, TDD, Kanban, SAFe.

MS SQL experience, Oracle will be advantageous

API testing – JMeter, SOAPUI or Postman

Responsibilities and work output:

Ensure that the correct testing standards and processes are followed.

Take accountability for the correct functioning of the key activities within this area as per agreed standards.

Take responsibility for all phases of testing activities within the team

Contribute to the organisational goals by ensuring that quality business systems are implemented through test execution

Help establish and maintain an end-to-end test regression pack in your team

Manage effectiveness of testing processes

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position