Test Analyst

Role Purpose:
To ensure that the software implemented by the team meets the functional and non-functional business requirements and is of high quality. Together with your teams input create and prioritize regression test suites that can be automated. Assist the test community with the implementation or maintaining of test processes. Mentor juniors in the team and the test community.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology (i.e. Computer Science; Informatics; etc.) or relevant diploma
- 3+ years software testing experience
- Experience on test management tools
- Exposure to agile frameworks Scrum, XP, TDD, Kanban, SAFe.
- MS SQL experience, Oracle will be advantageous
- API testing – JMeter, SOAPUI or Postman
Responsibilities and work output:
- Ensure that the correct testing standards and processes are followed.
- Take accountability for the correct functioning of the key activities within this area as per agreed standards.
- Take responsibility for all phases of testing activities within the team
- Contribute to the organisational goals by ensuring that quality business systems are implemented through test execution
- Help establish and maintain an end-to-end test regression pack in your team
- Manage effectiveness of testing processes
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
