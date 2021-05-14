Warehouse Operations Manager at Ntice Search

Our retail client based in Cape Town is looking for an experienced Warehouse Operations Manager to steer the management of all warehousing functions within the Inbound and Outbound [URL Removed] site is highly automated and an extremely fast work environment with a strong ecommerce component.To be considered for this role you must have:
- Completed matric with a tertiary qualification
- Worked within a retail environment with an ecommerce offering
- At least 2 -3 years’ experience of leading a team and a minimum of 8 years within warehousing operations management in total
- Managed large teams & be well versed in dealing with labour/IR issues
- Solid Background in warehouse, distribution, and supply chain industry
- Good working understating of Fine picking
- Very strong background in driving process improvement within a fast paced highly automated environment (LEAN or continuous improvement)
- Must be an analytically individual who has the proven ability to analyse data to make data driven decisions
- Ability to work under pressure with strict deadlines
- Worked with ERP/WMS systems
Key duties include:
- You will be the most senior manager on site and report into a remote GM
- Influencing the budget and involvement in cost analysis.
- You will be responsible for identifying, implementing, and Managing optimal processes and procedures, to minimize costs and maximize working capital.
- Managing all aspects of stock handling (picking stock orders, shipping, dispatching of parcels etc)
- Complete all planning activities for Inbound and Outbound operations (resource planning, organisational design, relief planning, seasonal planning etc)
- Management of housekeeping
- Management of resources / shift rotation & planning
- Ensure that Outbound queries are resolved quickly, and exception trends are addressed and resolved.
- Ensure that warehouse space, equipment and warehouse flow is optimized and that future warehouse requirements are planned.
- Ensure stock accuracy through disciplined stock control and implement stock accuracy improvement initiatives.
- Measure and manage staff through formal staff appraisals, development, coaching and disciplinary procedures.
- Ensure that all business processes, procedures, and job profiles are documented, updated and communicated to staff.
- Management reporting
- Participate in annual budget process and long-term planning; control monthly operational costs to stay within budget.
- Efficient and safe operation of DC automation systems
- Cost effective and accurate use, forecasting- and procurement of packaging consumables in line with budget plans and volume projections.
- Manage projects within tight deadlines
- Conform to all HSE standards
- Drive continuous improvement measures within your department
This is a very busy work environment and you must be flexible with the ability to work some weekends and / overtime / night shifts during peak times.