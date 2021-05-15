Accounts Manager 12 months fixed term

The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management ofInvestments including client relationship [URL Removed] successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:
– Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within thesector of responsibility.
– Network with key role players in each sector.
– Present product offerings to various stakeholders.
– Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets.
– Develop and maintain client relationships.
– Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval.
– Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.
– Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information.
– Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the CreditCommittee.
– Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.
– Manage and resolve conflict issues.
– Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies.
The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:
– Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics.
– Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.
– Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making.
Requisite Functional Competencies
– Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments.
– Detailed understanding of SMME market environment.
– Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills.
– Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.
– High focus on results and customer satisfaction.
– Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance.
– Entrepreneurial and commercial skills.
– Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.
– Exceptional oral and written communication skills.
– Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages.
– Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle.
- Team and results focused.
- Customer service orientated.
Desired Skills:
