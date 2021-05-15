Accounts Manager 12 months fixed term

The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management ofInvestments including client relationship [URL Removed] successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

– Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within thesector of responsibility.

– Network with key role players in each sector.

– Present product offerings to various stakeholders.

– Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets.

– Develop and maintain client relationships.

– Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval.

– Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.

– Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information.

– Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the CreditCommittee.

– Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.

– Manage and resolve conflict issues.

– Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics.

– Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.

– Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making.

Requisite Functional Competencies

– Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments.

– Detailed understanding of SMME market environment.

– Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills.

– Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.

– High focus on results and customer satisfaction.

– Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance.

– Entrepreneurial and commercial skills.

– Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.

– Exceptional oral and written communication skills.

– Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages.

– Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle.

Team and results focused.

Customer service orientated.

Desired Skills:

