Receiving Manager at Full Circle Health

SKILLS:
Matric and speak English and Afrikaans fluently
Degree/Diploma will be an advantage
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a receiving position
Must reside within a 25km radius of North Riding
Computer Literate and use own initiative
Must be willing to work independently and be punctual
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
Well-groomed and presentable
Self-Motivated, organised and responsible(stable work history)
Must be able to work independently and be punctual
Good organisational and administration skills
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Receive stock and check expiry date, quality and quantity against the purchase order documents.
Checking of all returns from physical goods to delivery note to ensure all returned goods are in good condition and reporting any discrepancies and deviations to the Warehouse Manager.
Creating GRNs for all returned goods and ensuring these are signed off by the Warehouse Manager
Recording of all GRN’s on the register.
Timeous submission of GRN documents to the costing department to enable credit notes to be generated for the customer.
Managing receiving schedule
Attend to, investigate and resolve queries with relevant departments relating to discrepancies internal and external
Maintain good housekeeping
Desired Skills:
- Receiving Supervisor
- Receiving
- stock
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Dispatch & Receiving
About The Employer:
a well established and repuitable retail in the fish industry