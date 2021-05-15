Receiving Manager at Full Circle Health

SKILLS:

Matric and speak English and Afrikaans fluently

Degree/Diploma will be an advantage

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a receiving position

Must reside within a 25km radius of North Riding

Computer Literate and use own initiative

Must be willing to work independently and be punctual

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Well-groomed and presentable

Self-Motivated, organised and responsible(stable work history)

Good organisational and administration skills

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receive stock and check expiry date, quality and quantity against the purchase order documents.

Checking of all returns from physical goods to delivery note to ensure all returned goods are in good condition and reporting any discrepancies and deviations to the Warehouse Manager.

Creating GRNs for all returned goods and ensuring these are signed off by the Warehouse Manager

Recording of all GRN’s on the register.

Timeous submission of GRN documents to the costing department to enable credit notes to be generated for the customer.

Managing receiving schedule

Attend to, investigate and resolve queries with relevant departments relating to discrepancies internal and external

Maintain good housekeeping

Desired Skills:

Receiving Supervisor

Receiving

stock

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Dispatch & Receiving

About The Employer:

a well established and repuitable retail in the fish industry

Learn more/Apply for this position