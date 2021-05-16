Facilities Coordinator

Exciting opportuntiy! A financial services provider is seeking to employ a Facilities Co-ordinator reporting to the Facilities Manager. Duties includes assisting the Facilities Manager by ensuring reactive and preventative maintenance tasks are completed within the timeframes agreed to in the Service Level Agreements, quality standard and compliance with legislation. Coordinate and manage activities and maintenance associated with Critical plant and equipment (Generators, UPS installations, HVAC, and fire systems), Data Centre infrastructure (chillers, CRAC/CRAH’s, and power reticulation systems), Domestic & fire water systems o Campus grounds and surrounds. Manage budget and implement sound financial controls, The succesful candidate must have a Matric, Diploma in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering, Formal Electrical and Plumbling qualification with strong electrical systems background. If you can work independantly, an analytical thinker with 5 – 10 years corporate / hospitality maintenance environment experience then apply now.

