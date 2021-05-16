Invoicing and Financial Clerk

Our client in Finance Sector is looking for the Invoicing and Financial Clerk to receive quotations, check pricing, issue GRVs and invoices and update relevant databases and project sheets.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Verify quotations received by Partners according to a pricelist

Add the quotation to the relevant Excel Spreadsheet

Submit the quotation to the Finance Manager for approval and sign off

Once approved by Finance Manager prepare approved quotation

Send an email to Partner to request an invoice for the relevant PO

Prepare project sheet and send to Administration Clerk to issue a PO number

Once partner invoice is received, verify that the pricing is correct and update on the relevant database

Capture GRV for the Partner on accounting system (Pastel)

Ensure that Partner details are correct by referring to the relevant Purchase Order

Prepare/ process invoice for Partner

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric Essential

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in invoicing and/or similar role

Basic financial/ accounting experience

Pastel Accounting Software

Good verbal and written communication skills

Microsoft Office Suite Intermediate Level Excel important

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Organised, Good time management skills

