Invoicing and Financial Clerk

May 16, 2021

Our client in Finance Sector is looking for the Invoicing and Financial Clerk to receive quotations, check pricing, issue GRVs and invoices and update relevant databases and project sheets.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Verify quotations received by Partners according to a pricelist
  • Add the quotation to the relevant Excel Spreadsheet
  • Submit the quotation to the Finance Manager for approval and sign off
  • Once approved by Finance Manager prepare approved quotation
  • Send an email to Partner to request an invoice for the relevant PO
  • Prepare project sheet and send to Administration Clerk to issue a PO number
  • Once partner invoice is received, verify that the pricing is correct and update on the relevant database
  • Capture GRV for the Partner on accounting system (Pastel)
  • Ensure that Partner details are correct by referring to the relevant Purchase Order
  • Prepare/ process invoice for Partner

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Matric Essential
  • Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in invoicing and/or similar role
  • Basic financial/ accounting experience
  • Pastel Accounting Software
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Microsoft Office Suite Intermediate Level Excel important
  • Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
  • Organised, Good time management skills

