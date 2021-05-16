Our client in Finance Sector is looking for the Invoicing and Financial Clerk to receive quotations, check pricing, issue GRVs and invoices and update relevant databases and project sheets.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Verify quotations received by Partners according to a pricelist
- Add the quotation to the relevant Excel Spreadsheet
- Submit the quotation to the Finance Manager for approval and sign off
- Once approved by Finance Manager prepare approved quotation
- Send an email to Partner to request an invoice for the relevant PO
- Prepare project sheet and send to Administration Clerk to issue a PO number
- Once partner invoice is received, verify that the pricing is correct and update on the relevant database
- Capture GRV for the Partner on accounting system (Pastel)
- Ensure that Partner details are correct by referring to the relevant Purchase Order
- Prepare/ process invoice for Partner
Qualifications & Experience:
- Matric Essential
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in invoicing and/or similar role
- Basic financial/ accounting experience
- Pastel Accounting Software
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Microsoft Office Suite Intermediate Level Excel important
- Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
- Organised, Good time management skills