Operational Care Specialist

Our client, one of the leading players within the Air logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Operational Care Specialist who will be responsible for managing the coordination of customer shipments by securing buy rates as well as capacity with qualified carriers.

Minimum Requirements

Other Degree / Diploma -Freight Forwarding (preferred)

At least 2 years experience in Air Logistics

At least 2 years experience in Freight Forwarding

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

Strong Analytical and analysis skills

Good Communication & Conflict resolution skills

Decision making & Problem solving skills

Responsibilities

Coordinate and align customer deliverables with customer care teams, partners and suppliers to manage the transportation of customer’s cargo

Manage operational tasks through Business Process Automation tools (BPA) and all related features.

To review and ensure alignment of shipping instructions including to clarify any deviations/conflicts in contradiction to country regulations, export compliance and rate and routing information.

To immediately report problems, operational disputes or discrepancies to supervisors, managers, divisional managers or branch managers

To monitor operational performance of carriers and other vendors and escalate / create awareness if performance and commitments are not being delivered

To initiate and resolve any rate or performance discrepancies

To work with Sales and Customer Care teams on account implementation, ensuring a smooth transition from sales to operations

