Our client, one of the leading players within the Air logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Operational Care Specialist who will be responsible for managing the coordination of customer shipments by securing buy rates as well as capacity with qualified carriers.
Minimum Requirements
- Other Degree / Diploma -Freight Forwarding (preferred)
- At least 2 years experience in Air Logistics
- At least 2 years experience in Freight Forwarding
- Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken
- Strong Analytical and analysis skills
- Good Communication & Conflict resolution skills
- Decision making & Problem solving skills
Responsibilities
- Coordinate and align customer deliverables with customer care teams, partners and suppliers to manage the transportation of customer’s cargo
- Manage operational tasks through Business Process Automation tools (BPA) and all related features.
- To review and ensure alignment of shipping instructions including to clarify any deviations/conflicts in contradiction to country regulations, export compliance and rate and routing information.
- To immediately report problems, operational disputes or discrepancies to supervisors, managers, divisional managers or branch managers
- To monitor operational performance of carriers and other vendors and escalate / create awareness if performance and commitments are not being delivered
- To initiate and resolve any rate or performance discrepancies
- To work with Sales and Customer Care teams on account implementation, ensuring a smooth transition from sales to operations
