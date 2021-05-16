Senior SAP MM and SD (PTP & Q2C) Consultant at Datonomy Solutions

Senior SAP MM and SD (PTP & Q2C) Consultant Job Purpose:Lead solution design, system configuration, testing, and delivery of best in class capabilities related to the Digital Core program supporting various SAP S/4 modules. Design IT solutions for Enterprise scale supporting Procurement business processes in alignment with the companys strategic [URL Removed] Tasks:

Interact with Business Stakeholders at all levels to understand the business requirements to conclude the blueprint requirements, configuration, testing, migration, support and continuous enhancements of the procurement, strategic sourcing and inventory management.

Design, implement, deploy and support SAP MM solutions for procurement, materials management, inventory management and intercompany stock transfers.

Participate in the requirements collection / Business requirements briefing sessions and ensure the team’s full understanding of the requirements for development, enhancements, and maintenance of software projects.

Drive – Process Design, Business process requirements and Deep Q2C Capabilities in SAP S/4 HANA

Prepare requirement specification, functional specification documents, requirement traceability matrix. Constructing workflow, charts, and diagrams writing specifications.

Identifies, assesses and solves complex business problems for area of responsibility, where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors.

Closely follows the strategic direction set by senior management when establishing near term goals. Interacts with senior management within the Business, on matters where they may need to gain acceptance on an alternate approach.

Manage interactions and delivery with third parties contributing to the overall solution.

Manages Business workshops and business interactions for SAP MM and SAP Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) solution adoption. E.G experience with KOFAX as a VIM solution.

Guide solutions teams to deliver a flexible and scalable solution, provide mentorship and supervise developers.

Act as a single point of contact for the entire development team and business for all clarifications regarding the functionality and requirement of the system.

Participates in system integration testing and user acceptance testing.

Perform training of the system to end-users.

Role Requirements:Qualifications:

Graduate degree in the field of Computer Science or Information Technology

SAP MM or SRM certification is preferred, but not required should the candidate have sufficient experience in the MM domain

Basic knowledge of procurement and sourcing background is a key requirement.

Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum 8 years

Hands on experience in as many as possible of the following: Experience in SAP Procurement and Supply Chain Management Strong Background and hands on Experience on SAP Q2C, Order management, SCM Products required. Must have proven SAP/4 HANA procurement skills Deep understanding and skills in Procurement and sourcing including good issuing and receipting principles Experience with Q2C: Quotation Management, Contract Management, Sales Order Processing, Distribution, Billing, Cash Management, Credit Management Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment Proven ability to work in Business as Usual BAU Run space environment Must have proven master data management skills in the Procurement area Experience in managing cross functional teams in complex projects Proven ability to build, manage and foster a team-oriented environment



Competencies:

A proactive self-starter

Excellent written and oral communication skills

A strategic mindset,

Client focused

Strong interpersonal skills

Strong ownership and accountability

Takes initiative on work-related matters; proactively

Ability to drive ideas throughout the business, influencing others to understand the value

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

