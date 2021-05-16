System and Process Expert

Our client, one of the leading players within the sea logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Systems and Process Expert who will be responsible for all the related activities of process analysis, continuous improvement, training, support, and maintenance of all sea logistics processes and their related applications.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors / First University Degree -Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Other Degree / Diploma -Six Sigma (preferred)

2-5 years experience in Sea Logistics

At least 2 years experience in Project Management

Computer Literate (Microsoft Word, Excel, Sea-Log)

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

IT/Systems Knowledge: To know and master sea processes + related systems

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Responsibilities

To be responsible for the delivery of day to day process support for customer service and management through supporting our sea logistics production systems and customer service tools in cooperation with the regional team.

To oversee and ensure the delivery of training (system enhancements, sea logistics forwarding, process optimization and other advanced and dedicated trainings).

To ensure high operational data quality via analysis, review and action planning together with the Sea Logistics Customer Care Location Managers.

To support and oversee supplier electronic data (EDI) interfaces via definition of requirements, support and communicating with IT teams and Sea Logistics Process Excellence teams for specifications.

